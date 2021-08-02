EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $72.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

