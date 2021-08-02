Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Cap of $8.27 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $313,379.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00102353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.48 or 0.99869410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00832900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.