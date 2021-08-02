Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$179.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.78.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$150.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$73.49 and a twelve month high of C$153.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

