Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VSE Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

VSEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $635.84 million, a PE ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96. VSE has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

