Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BJRI. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

BJRI stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

