Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

