ESCO Technologies (ESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $94.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.86. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.