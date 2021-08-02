Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $15.39 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.42.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

