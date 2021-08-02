Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

