Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 553,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

