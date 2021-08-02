EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.66.

OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $94.41. 18,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

