Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,423,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 758.2 days.

Shares of ETTYF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

