Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

ESTA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 488.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 105.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Establishment Labs by 19.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

