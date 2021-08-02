Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $79.29

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.29, but opened at $74.97. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

