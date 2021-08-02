Eterbase Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

