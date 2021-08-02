ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 90,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,922,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87.

