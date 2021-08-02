ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,988. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

