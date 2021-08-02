ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,494. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61.

