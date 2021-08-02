Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.90. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.08. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.