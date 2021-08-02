Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.
EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
EVRI traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. 33,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,039. Everi has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 2.99.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.
