Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.12

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,457 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

