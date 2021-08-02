Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

