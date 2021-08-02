Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 38,361 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.40. 935,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,381. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

