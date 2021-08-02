Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

