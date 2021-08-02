Exane Asset Management Makes New $50.60 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,603,000. Linde accounts for 11.5% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.33. 18,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,351. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $308.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

