Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.71. 24,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Executive Network Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.