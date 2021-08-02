eXp World (EXPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.92 on Monday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,783,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,156,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,390 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

