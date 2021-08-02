Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Boosted by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,754. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.01. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

