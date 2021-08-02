Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,762.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of LON EXPN traded up GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,219 ($42.06). 555,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,680. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,232 ($42.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,864.38. The stock has a market cap of £29.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.