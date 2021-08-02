Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Samrat Sondhi Sells 11,140 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.29. 992,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

