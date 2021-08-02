Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73,870 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB opened at $356.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.95. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

