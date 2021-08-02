Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

