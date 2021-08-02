Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.85.

FB stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

