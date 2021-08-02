Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $355.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FB. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. reissued a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.95. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

