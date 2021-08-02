Farmland Partners (FPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

