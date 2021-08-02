Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.