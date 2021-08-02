Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.78.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $218.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.70. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.