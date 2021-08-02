Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.78.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $218.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.70. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
