FibroGen (FGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FGEN. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

