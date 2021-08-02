Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.31 and last traded at $143.31. Approximately 118,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,216,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,693 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

