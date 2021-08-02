Financial Comparison: Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -3.72% 0.02% 0.01% Intellicheck -5.04% -5.31% -4.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Intellicheck’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 17.43 -$4.00 million $0.14 702.86 Intellicheck $10.73 million 15.68 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -900.00

Intellicheck has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ceridian HCM and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 5 5 0 2.36 Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $101.69, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; ID Check Â- Retail, an identity authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; ID Check – Online that authenticates an on-line user's identification documents; ID Check – Mobile, which provides the fraud reduction benefits of an integrated identity validation system; ID Check Â- IAM, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification within the property management systems; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution, which is designed to provide the features of ID Check for windows based platforms; Age ID, a smartphone or tablet-based solution for preventing sale of age-restricted products to minors; and Defense ID, a mobile and fixed infrastructure solution for threat identification, identity authentication, and access control to military bases, and other government and commercial facilities. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

