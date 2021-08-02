Financial Comparison: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) vs. Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Elcom International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.43 -$10.70 million ($0.28) -10.14 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -6.80% 16.85% 1.55% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 154.58%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Elcom International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

