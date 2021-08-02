Financial Survey: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hims & Hers Health and Skylight Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 5 3 0 2.38 Skylight Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.63%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Skylight Health Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Skylight Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 10.20 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -34.39 Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 12.91 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55% Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08%

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

