First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $278,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 437,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 101,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

