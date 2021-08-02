First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 285,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

