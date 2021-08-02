First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.96. 85,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $348.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

