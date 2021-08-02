First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $58.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.