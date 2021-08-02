First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $637.41 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

