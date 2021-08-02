First National Bank of South Miami Takes $53,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in General Motors by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 212,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in General Motors by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 217,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.84 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

