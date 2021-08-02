First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

