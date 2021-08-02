First PREMIER Bank Acquires 315 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,657.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 223.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

